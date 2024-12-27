Iraqi PM warns of security risks from Syrian prison disruptions

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani warned on Friday that any disruptions in Syrian prisons could have serious repercussions for Iraq’s security and stability.

In an interview with Al-Hadath TV, al-Sudani stated, "We respect the will of the Syrian people and look forward to a comprehensive political process," adding that Baghdad had conveyed its perspective to the Syrian administration, and “we are committed to coordinating with Syria to secure their shared borders.”

"We will not interfere in Syria's internal affairs or contribute to compromising its security," al-Sudani asserted.

Addressing rumors that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad had requested Iraqi military assistance against opposition forces, the Prime Minister clarified, "The Al-Assad regime did not request military intervention from Iraq."

Moreover, Al-Sudani highlighted Iraq’s policy of non-intervention, saying, "The government and political forces are unified in their decision not to intervene in Syria."

He also expressed concern over the potential fallout from instability in Syria, recalling how ISIS exploited the Syrian conflict in 2014 to seize control of nearly a third of Iraq.

"Any disruption in Syrian prisons would compel us to confront terrorism," al-Sudani warned, noting that the unorganized release of prisoners following Al-Assad's potential fall could enable ISIS members to regroup and infiltrate Iraq.

The Iraqi PM reiterated Iraq’s stance on border security, vowing to prevent weapons and armed groups from crossing into Iraq from Syria, revealing that ISIS had acquired a significant cache of Syrian military weapons during the crisis.