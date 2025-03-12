Syria voices outrage: attacks on nationals in iraq must Stop

Shafaq News/ Syria’s Foreign Ministry condemned on Wednesday the recent attacks against Syrian nationals in Iraq, describing them as violations of human rights and international law.

In a statement published on its Telegram channel, the ministry said, "We reaffirm our full support for our people and call on the esteemed Iraqi government to hold the perpetrators of these crimes accountable and take all necessary measures to ensure the security and safety of Syrians residing in Iraq."

The statement added that Syrian authorities were in contact with their Iraqi counterparts to closely coordinate efforts in addressing the violations and to implement swift and effective measures to prevent further incidents.

"We trust in the Iraqi government's ability to uphold the rule of law and protect all communities within its territory," the ministry said.

The condemnation comes amid heightened tensions following the circulation of a video showing a masked group assaulting Syrian workers in Iraq. Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has ordered security forces to pursue those responsible, emphasizing that such actions contradict Iraq’s values and legal principles.

Sabah al-Numan, spokesperson for the commander-in-chief, said in a statement that the Prime Minister had “immediately directed the formation of a specialized security team to pursue those responsible for these acts, which are entirely contrary to Iraqi values and morals.”

Iraqi security forces have recently begun monitoring social media accounts and have arrested Syrians accused of promoting terrorism, amid a surge in violence along Syria’s coastal region.

Security sources said authorities had also issued directives to scrutinize the records of all Syrians in Iraq, particularly those with expired residency permits.