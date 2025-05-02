PM al-Sudani: Iraq to drive solutions to regional crises at Arab Summit

Shafaq News/ Iraq plans not only to host the upcoming Arab Summit but to drive substantive proposals addressing regional crises, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani affirmed on Friday.

In an interview with The Capitol Hill, al-Sudani described the expected participation of Syrian Transitional President Ahmad al-Sharaa as a pivotal development, stressing that “Syria must be allowed to present its vision for the future to fellow Arab nations.”

He noted growing regional consensus in favor of Syria’s reintegration, reiterating Iraq’s full support for its sovereignty and stability.

Turning to regional diplomacy, al-Sudani highlighted Iraq’s balanced ties with both Tehran and Washington. “Dialogue between Iran and the United States is essential. A successful outcome would benefit the region and Iraq directly,” he remarked, hoping that the next round of US-Iraq strategic talks would be held in Baghdad.

The Iraqi PM cited Iraq’s role in coordinating with Washington through its leadership in the Global Coalition against ISIS as evidence of “effective cooperation” on security.

On the Israeli-Palestinian war, he reaffirmed that the unresolved status of Palestine remains the region’s principal source of instability. “The time has come for a comprehensive solution.”

Al-Sudani also rejected the notion of Iraq as a proxy state. “Iraq is not subordinate to any country. It is a regional meeting point, not a battlefield,” he asserted, reaffirming Iraq’s commitment to constitutional governance and peaceful transitions of power.

The PM further discussed economic indicators, noting that Iraq imported $4.5 billion worth of vehicles from the United States in 2024. He cited total domestic investment exceeding $88 billion, emphasizing Iraq’s global ranking: first in sulfur reserves and second in phosphate.

He underscored infrastructure development as a “top government priority,” confirming that talks are ongoing with international partners to recover stolen assets.

“Iraq is now in its best state since the founding of the modern Iraqi state.”