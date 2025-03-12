Over attack on Syrian workers, Iraq vows legal action against armed faction

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi government is pursuing legal action against members of an armed faction who appeared in a video assaulting Syrian workers in Baghdad, the Interior Ministry said on Wednesday.

“Iraq’s national, internal, and external security, as well as the country’s reputation, are red lines,” Iraq's Interior Ministry spokesperson Brigadier General Muqdad Miri said at a press conference in Baghdad, adding that a committee formed by the commander-in-chief of the armed forces PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani is investigating the attack to identify and prosecute those responsible. “We are all under the rule of law in this country, and no one is above it,” he said.

Miri also noted that “even when Syrian nationals are arrested for legal violations, they are dealt with through proper legal procedures,” emphasizing that “anyone who breaks the law will face legal consequences.”

Earlier, PM Al-Sudani ordered authorities to track down the armed faction members seen in the video, who allegedly justified their assault on the workers by linking them to Syria’s new leadership under Ahmed Al-Sharaa.

In turn, Syria’s Foreign Ministry condemned what it described as “violations” against Syrians in Iraq and urged the Iraqi government to “hold perpetrators accountable and take all necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of Syrians residing in Iraq.”

It is noteworthy that Iraqi security forces have been monitoring social media accounts in recent days, leading to the arrests of several Syrians accused of promoting terrorism, particularly as violence escalates in Syria’s coastal region.

Security sources said authorities have been instructed to scrutinize the residency status of all Syrians in Iraq, especially those with expired or irregular permits.