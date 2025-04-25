Iraqi delegation arrives in Syria’s Damascus: Oil pipeline reopening on table

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a high-level Iraqi delegation arrived in Damascus to advance cooperation with Syria.

According to the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Media Office, the delegation, headed by National Intelligence Service President Hamid al-Shatri, comprises representatives from Iraq’s Border Forces Command, the Ministries of Oil and Trade, and the Border Crossings Authority. The officials are scheduled to meet with Syrian Transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa and other senior leaders.

Talks will focus on bolstering “counterterrorism coordination,” enhancing joint efforts to secure the shared border, and “expanding trade” ties to serve the interests of both nations. The two sides will also explore the possibility of restoring the Iraqi oil pipeline that crosses Syrian territory to Mediterranean ports.

The visit, directed by PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, underscores Iraq’s commitment to supporting “Syria’s unity and sovereignty,” while emphasizing that Syrian stability remains crucial to Iraq’s national and regional security.