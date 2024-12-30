Iraqi PM’s political moves spark speculation on Syria’s impact

Shafaq News/ Recent meetings between Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and key political leaders have sparked speculation regarding the impact of Syria’s ongoing crisis on Iraq.

Thaer Mukhif, a lawmaker from the State of Law Coalition, highlighted that al-Sudani’s efforts are designed to "safeguard Iraq’s security by coordinating with relevant stakeholders to avoid regional conflicts."

Mukhif emphasized that the meetings were aimed at informing political figures about the government's measures to ensure the country's stability.

Former lawmaker Safaa al-Ghanem of the Taqadum Alliance echoed this sentiment, stressing the importance of "unifying Iraq’s stance on crises to serve the nation’s best interests."

Informed sources close to al-Sudani told Shafaq News that the prime minister’s political actions reflect a commitment to shielding Iraq from the potential fallout of the Syrian crisis. "These proactive steps are essential to mitigate risks," the sources said, noting that Iraq has received signals from regional players on the importance of non-involvement in Syria.

According to one source, further discussions on Iraq’s strategy emerged from a meeting between the Turkish ambassador and a prominent Iraqi political figure in Baghdad.

“The ambassador reportedly advised Iraq to avoid intervention in Syria, suggesting that such a stance would enhance Iraq’s security,” the source said, adding, "The implication was clear: non-involvement would bolster Iraq’s security, while interference could lead to adverse consequences."

The current political climate within al-Sudani’s administration appears to be one of alignment. A government source described the relationship between al-Sudani’s administration and the Coordination Framework, a coalition of Shia political groups, as stronger than ever. "The prevailing political atmosphere is supportive of the government," the source noted.

Al-Sudani’s recent political engagements included meetings with leaders from various political factions, including talks with the State Administration Coalition, led by Nouri al-Maliki; Ammar al-Hakim of the National Wisdom Movement; Hadi al-Amiri, Secretary-General of the Badr Organization; Mohammed al-Halbousi of the Taqadum Party, Parliament Speaker Mahmoud al-Mashhadani and PUK President Bafel Talabani.

In addition to domestic meetings, al-Sudani has engaged with foreign officials, including US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Italian Defense Minister, Arab ambassadors, and the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General in Iraq, Mohamed Al-Hassan. He also spoke with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as well as officials from the UAE, France, Egypt, Qatar, Turkiye, and Saudi Arabia.