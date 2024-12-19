Iraqi PM discuss regional challenges with Arab diplomats

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani held talks on Thursday with Arab ambassadors and diplomatic mission heads in Baghdad, outlining Iraq’s position on the region’s unfolding crises and developments.

The PM’s media office announced in a statement that Al-Sudani highlighted the “grave turning points” in the Middle East since October 7, describing the repercussions as unprecedented.

Addressing the Syrian crisis, the Prime Minister revealed that Iraq had been in dialogue with Arab leaders and international partners, presenting a working paper focused on respecting Syria’s sovereignty and the free will of its people. He also underscored the importance of Arab states supporting Syria’s sovereignty over its territories.

The proposal also emphasized “safeguarding the rights of minorities and the ethnic, religious, and social diversity that Syria enjoys.”

Expressing concerns about the resurgence of ISIS elements in Syria, Al-Sudani raised alarms about the potential for repeating the attacks on minorities and ethnic groups by terrorist groups. “Attacks on Syria’s ethnic and religious diversity would have regional repercussions, especially in Iraq, given the presence of holy sites that could be targeted to incite discord and violence,” he warned.

The Iraqi Prime Minister reassured the gathering of Iraq’s readiness to confront such threats, affirming that “the remnants of the defeated ISIS do not pose a threat within Iraq.”

In the same context, Al-Sudani emphasized Iraq’s robust partnerships with Arab and allied nations, underpinned by extensive coordination efforts. “This has been reinforced by a plan implemented two years ago to fortify and secure Iraq’s borders with Syria, supported by a broad national consensus in favor of the government and its political program,” the statement concluded.