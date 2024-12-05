Al-Julani of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham assures Iraq's Prime Minister: No threat to security

Shafaq News/ Hayat Tahrir al-Sham leader Abu Muhammad al-Julani sent a message to the Iraqi Prime Minister on Thursday, assuring him that Syrian militant factions have no intention of threatening Iraq’s security.

In a video statement, al-Julani said, "Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and several Iraqi politicians are concerned about the situation in Syria, and I reassure them that we have no intention of harming Iraq’s security."

Al-Julani urged al-Sudani to remain “neutral” regarding events in Syria and to prevent Iraqi military forces, specifically the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), from intervening. He also affirmed that “the fighting in northern Syria will not extend into Iraqi territory.”

Al-Julani further expressed a desire to strengthen political and economic ties with Baghdad.

Iraqi political and security officials have repeatedly stated that the Iraq-Syria border remains secure, denying any militants—particularly from the PMF—have crossed into Syria. The PMF has also officially denied involvement in the ongoing clashes or any presence in Syria.

Over the past several years, Iran and its proxies, including Iraqi factions and Lebanon’s Hezbollah, have been operating in Syria alongside Russian air forces to assist Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in regaining control over much of the territory once held by opposition armed factions and ISIS.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry reiterated recently that its military advisers remain in Syria at the invitation of the Syrian government.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to make an official visit to Baghdad next Friday.