Iraq’s al-Sudani meets with UN envoy, reaffirms non-interference in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Iraq, Mohamed Al-Hassan, reaffirming the country's stance of non-interference in Syria's internal affairs.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Media Office, the meeting discussed Iraq's relationship with the United Nations and joint programs, as well as the latest developments in the region, particularly in Syria.

The discussions also covered the government's efforts to complete economic reforms, combat corruption, and strengthen other sectors in line with its program, as well as its commitment to supporting stability and development in Iraq.

Al-Sudani emphasized “Iraq’s support for Syria’s territorial integrity, the preservation of civil peace, the rights of minorities, and social, cultural, and ethnic diversity,” while remaining committed to “non-interference in Syria’s internal affairs and helping the Syrian people overcome this difficult period,” as per the statement.

In turn, Al-Hassan praised “the government's reform efforts, progress in development, clear stance on the events in Syria, and its readiness to assist the Syrian, Lebanese, and Palestinian peoples.”