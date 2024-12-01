Iraq’s Al-Sudani calls Jordan's King Abdullah II to discuss the situation in Syria and Gaza

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani placed a phone call to Jordanian King Abdullah II Ibn Al-Hussein to discuss the latest regional developments.

According to a statement from the PM's media office, the discussions focused on the situation in Syria and the ongoing military operations in Gaza.

During the call, Al-Sudani stressed the need for coordinated efforts and support for Iraq in its commitment to joint Arab and international initiatives to address regional challenges.

The PM further emphasized that “security and stability in Syria are of critical importance not only to Iraq but to all countries in the region,” affirming “the need for action to halt the Zionist aggression and the ongoing acts of genocide against the resilient Palestinian people.”