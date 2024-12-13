Unannounced visit to Baghdad, US FM meets Al-Sudani to address Syria, Gaza, and regional issues

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani met with US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, who made an unannounced visit to Iraq, to discuss bilateral relations, regional stability, and the ongoing crisis in Syria.

According to a statement by the Iraqi PM’s media office, “The Prime Minister reiterated Iraq’s stance on supporting Syria during this critical phase and emphasized the importance of friendly nations assisting the Syrians in rebuilding their state and addressing challenges that could impact their civil peace.”

He also highlighted the importance of ensuring that all segments of the Syrian population are represented in the country's governance to strengthen its stability. Additionally, the Iraqi PM affirmed that “Iraq expects tangible actions, not just words, from those managing Syria’s transition.”

“The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of preventing any aggression on Syrian territories by any party, stressing that such actions pose a direct threat to the region’s security and stability,” the statement added.

For his part, Secretary Blinken expressed the United States' alignment with Iraq on the importance of respecting the Syrian people's decisions and supporting the establishment of an inclusive government.

Pointing out Iraq’s status as a key partner, he underscored the need for ongoing consultation with Iraq on regional development. Blinken also reaffirmed the international coalition's commitment to safeguarding Iraq's security, sovereignty, and stability, the PM’s media office indicated.

The meeting also addressed the situation in Gaza, stressing the urgency of ending the war and taking steps to solidify the ceasefire in Lebanon, the statement concluded.