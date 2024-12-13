US Secretary of State reiterates support for Iraq’s sovereignty, praises Iraq’s progress

Shafaq News/ US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, made an unannounced visit to Baghdad on Friday, accompanied by senior US military and diplomatic officials. He met with Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, to discuss regional stability, the ongoing crisis in Syria, and counterterrorism efforts.

During a statement to the press, Blinken praised Iraq’s progress, noting the vibrancy and development visible in Baghdad. “It’s been very impressive to see these changes, and it just underscores the importance of Iraq continuing to have the space to do that. That’s what its people deserve,” he said.

The talks focused heavily on the situation in Syria, with Blinken emphasizing the need for a peaceful transition from the Assad regime to a democratic and inclusive government. He stressed that such a transition must protect minorities, avoid sectarianism, and prevent the resurgence of terrorist groups such as ISIS, according to the US Secretary of State.

“No one knows the importance of that more than Iraq because of the presence – indeed, the ongoing presence – of ISIS in Syria, and we are determined to make sure that Daesh [ISIS] cannot re-emerge,” Blinken pointed out.

Blinken further reaffirmed US support for Iraq’s sovereignty and the importance of Iraq reinforcing its stability and security. “And I think this is a moment as well for Iraq to reinforce its sovereignty as well as its stability, security, and success going forward,” he stressed.

He also underscored the significance of regional cooperation to support the Syrian people during this transitional phase.

The Secretary of State is set to continue regional discussions in Aqaba, Jordan, where he will meet with officials, including Iraq’s foreign minister, to advance dialogue on Syria and broader Middle Eastern stability.