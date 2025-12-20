Era of international missions in Iraq is over, caretaker PM declares

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq no longer needs international missions on its territory, caretaker Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani said on Saturday, pointing to the end of the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) and the drawdown of the Global Coalition.

Speaking at an official ceremony marking the Iraqi Martyr Day, Al-Sudani explained that the conclusion of both missions underscored what he described as Iraq’s “regained sovereignty” after years of conflict and foreign intervention.

The winding down of the Coalition’s military role against ISIS and the closure of UNAMI marked a shift in Iraq’s relations with international partners, from security-focused engagement to normal state-to-state cooperation, he added.

The caretaker PM also called on political forces to swiftly form the next government, describing the transition as a critical test for Iraq’s democratic process.

UNAMI, established in 2003 under a United Nations Security Council mandate following the US-led invasion, is set to end its work on December 31, 2025, after a final extension requested by Baghdad.

Meanwhile, the US-led Coalition has begun a phased withdrawal from Iraq, scheduled to run through September 2026. The plan envisages departures from Baghdad, followed by a reduced US presence of fewer than 500 personnel in Erbil before their redeployment to Kuwait.