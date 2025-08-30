Al-Sudani: ‘Iraq First’ guides policy

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani emphasized that “Iraq First” is the guiding principle of his government, shaping decisions at home and abroad.

Speaking at a tribal conference in Baghdad, al-Sudani said the approach drives Iraq’s move to reshape its ties with the Global Coalition but does not mean breaking with the international community. “Today’s conditions differ from 2014 (when the Coalition was created to fight ISIS),” he explained.

The Prime Minister, leader of the newly formed Reconstruction and Development bloc, cited reforms and new service projects, including major investment in Baghdad after years of neglect. He said foreign investment has exceeded $100B, with the Development Road Project intended to place Iraq “at the center of regional trade.”

However, “Development depends on rule of law, disarmament, respect for state institutions and the fight against corruption,” he added, as guidance from the Supreme Religious Authority — Iraq’s highest Shiite clerical leadership, led by Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf — “continues to shape national policy.”