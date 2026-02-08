Leader Barzani, US Envoy prioritize Syria’s stability

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani underscored the need to uphold peace and stability in Syria during a phone call on Sunday with US Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack.

According to a statement from Barzani’s office, both officials urged all necessary measures to prevent tensions, unrest, and armed conflict in the region, recognizing each other’s efforts to support stability.

Barzani reaffirmed the importance of strengthening the alliance between the people of the Kurdistan Region and the United States, praising Washington for its constructive role.

The call follows nearly two weeks of heightened military tensions between the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and Damascus, which concluded with a comprehensive agreement on January 30 to halt the fighting. Leader Barzani has repeatedly encouraged all parties to protect and consolidate the rights of the Kurdish people in Syria. The Kurdistan Region has also hosted a series of high-level engagements aimed at preventing escalation, including meetings with SDF leader Mazloum Abdi and Barrack.

