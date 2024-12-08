Al-Assad transformed the country into a hub for corruption and drug trafficking, says al-Julani

Shafaq News/ Ahmad al-Shara, known as Abu Muhammad al-Julani and the leader of the Syrian armed opposition, delivered a strong condemnation of the former Syrian regime under Bashar al-Assad.

Speaking from the Umayyad Mosque in Damascus, al-Julani accused Al-Assad of “fostering sectarianism and transforming the country into a hub for corruption and drug trafficking.”

In his address, al-Julani stated, "Today, our country belongs to all of us," hailing the recent victory as a triumph for all Syrians.

This marks al-Julani's first statement following the armed opposition's overthrow of Bashar al-Assad's regime and their takeover of Damascus on Sunday.