Exclusive: Iraqi Parliament to host PM Al-Sudani for security and military talks, MP says

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Parliament will host Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Wednesday to discuss the country’s security and military situation, member of the Parliamentary Legal Committee, MP Dara Hama Ahmed, revealed on Tuesday.

Ahmed told Shafaq News, “According to the Parliament's Presidency, the discussion will focus on Iraq's security and military situation, particularly following developments in Syria…The PM will brief Parliament on the government's military preparedness for any emergencies that may arise at the Iraqi borders.”

“There is strong parliamentary and government focus on both internal and external security and military matters,” he added, confirming that “Parliament will support any steps to strengthen security and stability, with discussions planned between MPs and the Prime Minister.”

The MP further emphasized that "some MPs will address the political file, focusing on the implementation of the government's program, the political agreement, the ministerial reshuffle, and comments on the performance of certain officials."

Tomorrow's discussions come amid heightened fears of the Syrian conflict spilling over into Iraq, despite increased security measures along the border. The northern provinces of Aleppo and Idlib have been engulfed in intensified fighting since last Wednesday, with observers describing it as the most violent escalation in years. The attacks, spearheaded by militant factions including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (formerly Jabhat al-Nusra), have extended into Hama province.

In response, the Iraqi Prime Minister affirmed that “Iraq will not just stand by in the face of the grave repercussions unfolding in Syria, particularly acts of ethnic cleansing targeting various components and sects.”