Leader Barzani stresses importance of Kurdish diaspora preserving language

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani emphasized on Wednesday the importance of the Kurdish diaspora in Europe maintaining their language and national identity.

According to a statement by his office, the Kurdish leader met with Berevan Imaz, the deputy speaker of the parliament (Nordrain Festival) of Germany, to discuss various political and humanitarian issues of mutual interest.

Imaz highly appreciated Barzani’s role in protecting the Kurdish people in the Rojava region (northeastern Syria) and his response to recent threats against the Kurdish cause there. She also praised the efforts of the Barzani Charity Foundation for its effective humanitarian aid and relief work in Syrian Kurdistan.

Imaz considered the Kurdish diaspora as an influential force in raising the voice and aspirations of the Kurdish people on the international stage.

According to the Association of Returnee Refugees in the Kurdistan Region, more than 148,000 people from the Kurdistan Region have migrated to Europe since 2014, most of whom are young.