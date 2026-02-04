Syria pledges to address Kurdish grievances, ENKS says

Shafaq News- Damascus

Syrian authorities have pledged to address “historical injustices” against Kurds and to rely on dialogue to resolve national issues, the Kurdish National Council (ENKS) revealed on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ENKS said transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa emphasized the importance of Kurdish participation at all levels of Syria’s reconstruction and state-building process.

The council also welcomed Presidential Decree No. 13 –which recognized Kurdish as a national language and granted citizenship to stateless Kurds– as a “positive and important step,” while urging that it be completed by explicitly guaranteeing Kurdish national rights in Syria’s new constitution in a way that reflects the country’s “multi-ethnic and multi-religious identity.”

Syrian security forces this week began deploying to parts of the northeast under a ceasefire agreement reached on January 30 following weeks of escalation. The deal provides for Interior Ministry forces to enter the centers of Hasakah and Qamishli as part of a phased integration of military, security, and administrative structures.

Sources earlier told Shafaq News that the integration process is expected to extend to key sites, including oil and gas fields, Qamishli airport, border crossings, and institutions run by the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria.

