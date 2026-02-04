US–Iran nuclear talks collapse after format standoff

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

Plans for nuclear negotiations between the United States and Iran scheduled for Friday have collapsed after Washington refused Tehran’s demand to alter both the venue and format, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Earlier today, Iran ruled out including its ballistic missile program in any talks with the United States, drawing a firm line as Washington insists that missiles must be part of any meaningful negotiations.

A senior Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday that Tehran would not agree to discuss its missile program, saying any talks in Oman would be limited to the nuclear file.

The stance came hours after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Washington is ready to meet Iran, stressing that ballistic missiles must be on the agenda.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said it remains planned for US Envoy Steve Witkoff to meet Iranian officials this week, adding that Trump remains committed to diplomacy, which requires cooperation from both sides.

Read more: Turkiye steps in to mediate Iran-US tensions