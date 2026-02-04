US carries out strikes on ISIS targets in Syria

Shafaq News- Tampa

The United States conducted five strikes against multiple ISIS targets across Syria between January 27 and February 2, the Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on Wednesday.

In a statement, CENTCOM confirmed that its forces destroyed an ISIS communications site, a key logistics node, and several weapons storage facilities.

“Striking these targets demonstrates our continued focus and resolve for preventing an ISIS resurgence in Syria,” CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper said, stressing that operations were carried out “in coordination with [the Global] coalition and partner forces to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS.”

Under Operation Hawkeye Strike, which was launched following a December 13 attack in Palmyra that killed two US service members and an American interpreter, the US Command killed or captured more than 50 ISIS militants, including the death of ISIS leader Bilal Hasan al-Jasim, who was directly linked to the ISIS gunman responsible for the December attack.