Israeli airstrikes on Damascus cause seven fatalities

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Syrian and Arab media reported that a residential building in the Mezzah suburb, west of the Syrian capital Damascus, was targeted by an Israeli airstrike, resulting in seven fatalities and injuring 11 others.

Reuters reported that "preliminary reports said the seven civilians included women and children, state media reported citing a military source, adding it also caused grave material damage on private properties in surrounding areas."

"As per the cited source, the airstrike was conducted through three missiles coming from the direction of the Golan heights."

Syrian media outlets also reported that air defense systems responded to targets over Damascus, confirming that there were injuries in the Israeli strikes on the Mezzeh suburb.

The Mezzeh suburb has witnessed numerous incidents in recent months. It houses several security and military installations, as well as residences for prominent Palestinian and Iranian figures. Additionally, the area hosts several embassies and UN organizations.

Israel has been carrying out strikes against Iran-linked targets in Syria for years but has ramped up such raids since October 7, 2023.

This is an updated story.