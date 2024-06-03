IRGC adviser killed in Israeli airstrike in Syria

Shafaq News / An Iranian Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) adviser was killed in an Israeli air attack in Syria on Sunday, Iran's semi-official news agency SNN reported on Monday.

The adviser was identified as Saeid Abyar, although his rank was not disclosed.

Syrian media had earlier reported fatalities from an Israeli air attack targeting locations around Aleppo in northern Syria on Monday morning.

A military source told the Syrian News Agency (SANA) that the Israeli aggression targeted sites in the vicinity of Aleppo just after midnight.

Activists reported that the strikes hit positions of armed groups described as pro-Iranian in the town of Hayyan.

Over the past few years, Israel has conducted hundreds of airstrikes in Syria as part of a campaign to prevent Iran from establishing a military foothold in the region.

In early April, an Israeli strike targeted the Iranian consulate in Damascus, resulting in the death of Iranian military advisors. This prompted an unprecedented retaliatory response from Tehran, targeting Israel.