KRG, Freedom and Peace Front: to solve the Syrian crisis, serve the interests of the Syrian components

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-07-10T12:48:41+0000
KRG, Freedom and Peace Front: to solve the Syrian crisis, serve the interests of the Syrian components

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan’s Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, and the head the Freedom and Peace Front, stressed, on Thursday, importance of finding solution to the Syrian crisis in in a way that serves the interests of the various components in Syria.

The KRG Presidency said in a statement, Barzani met, today, with the Front’s head Ahmad Al-Jarba, and discussed the latest developments in Syria and the region, the efforts of the international community to resolve the Syrian issue, as well as the relations between the Syrian Kurdish political forces and the Syrian opposition.

According to the statement, the two sides stressed importance of solving the Syrian crisis in a way that serves the interests of the various Syrian components.

