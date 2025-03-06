UK lifts sanctions on 24 Syrian entities

Shafaq News/ The British government removed 24 Syrian entities from its sanctions list, unfreezing their assets, the UK Foreign Ministry announced on Thursday.

The entities, included the central bank, other banks, and oil companies, while also lifting the freeze on their assets.

The UK Foreign Ministry did not provide further details.

The UK has imposed sanctions on Syria since the beginning of the Syrian civil war, focusing on individuals and entities linked to Bashar al-Assad regime. These measures include asset freezes, travel bans, and restrictions on trade and financial dealings. The goal has been to exert pressure on the Syrian government to end its suppression of civilians and to promote substantial political dialogue.

Last month, European Union countries suspended several sanctions imposed on Syria.