Policy shift: UK removes sanctions on +10 Syrian institutions

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the United Kingdom announced the lifting of asset freezes on over 10 Syrian entities, including key ministries and intelligence agencies.

An official UK Treasury notice confirmed that financial sanctions no longer apply to the Syrian Ministries of Defense and Interior, the General Intelligence Directorate, and several other institutions previously targeted for their role in al-Assad regime’s security operations.

“The government has eased specific sanctions to support the Syrian people in rebuilding their country and economy,” the statement read, adding that London will continue to assess Syria’s transitional authorities based on actions rather than promises.

The notice offered no detailed rationale for the delisting, which comes amid a broader reexamination of Western policy toward Damascus after more than a decade of conflict.

In March, the UK also removed sanctions on Syria’s central bank, select oil companies, and state-run financial institutions. While easing some restrictions, British authorities reaffirmed that measures targeting figures within al-Assad regime remain in place.

Additionally, several EU member states have recently relaxed sanctions on parts of Syria’s economic sector.