Canada eases sanctions on Syria, appoints new ambassador

Shafaq News/ Canada announced on Wednesday plans to appoint an ambassador to Syria and ease its financial sanctions on the country, as the interim government in Damascus seeks international support.

In a joint statement, Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly and International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen confirmed that Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon, Stefanie McCollum, "has been nominated to serve concurrently as non-resident Ambassador to Syria."

"Restoring Canada’s diplomatic presence in Syria will help promote engagement with regional and international actors – including the United Nations, non-governmental organizations, and other diplomatic missions – to support peace and political stabilization in the country and beyond," it added.

The statement also affirmed that sanctions would be eased “to allow funds to be sent through certain banks in the country, such as Syria’s Central Bank.”

Canada, along with many other global powers, had previously imposed strict sanctions to punish the now-ousted government of Bashar Assad.

“These sanctions had been used as a tool against the al-Assad regime and easing them will help to enable the stable and sustainable delivery of aid, support local redevelopment efforts, and contribute to a swift recovery for Syria,” it said.

Meanwhile, Canada’s special envoy for Syria, Omar Alghabra, highlighted that his country has the potential to play a significant role in helping Syrians create an inclusive nation that upholds the rights of all its citizens. “We also can help prevent Syria from falling into chaos and instability.”