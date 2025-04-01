US reviews sanctions imposed on Syria under Assad’s rule

Shafaq News/ US President Donald Trump’s administration is reviewing the sanctions imposed on Syria, during Bashar al-Assad's regime, the US State Department confirmed on Tuesday.

In a statement, the department also noted that it is “too early” to make a comprehensive assessment regarding Iran's non-intervention in Syria.

The statement announced that Joel Rayburn will take up the position of Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, including Syria, emphasizing that the United States has “clear priorities” and that the Syrian people should determine the new government.

“Sanctions imposed on Syria are under review, as all were applied to the previous regime and must be reassessed,” the department stated.

It highlighted that Washington is reviewing sanctions on the former Syrian regime, rejecting foreign interventions in Syria.

The US seeks full control of Syrian territory by the new authorities while excluding foreign fighters and preventing Iranian influence.

The State Department noted that discussions on the Syrian issue are ongoing within the US administration, with President Trump holding the final decision-making authority, adding that no decision has been made yet regarding the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria.

Regarding Israeli violations, the department clarified "Washington has no involvement in what happens in Syria," stressing that it is too early to assess Iran's non-intervention in Syria and the potential for Syria to have good relations with neighboring countries.