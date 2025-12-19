UK sanctions Syrian groups, individuals over violence against civilians

Shafaq News – London

The United Kingdom has sanctions on several militia leaders, armed groups, and businessmen accused of involvement in violence against civilians in Syria, the UK Foreign Office announced on Friday.

In a statement, the office clarified that the measures target three armed groups and four commanders linked to suspected atrocities committed during clashes in Syria’s coastal regions earlier this year, where about 1,400 people were killed. The sanctions also cover actions carried out during the wider Syrian war.

The UK government said the sanctions aim to hold those responsible accountable for serious human rights violations, including attacks on civilians.

In addition, two businessmen were sanctioned for providing financial support to the former Syrian government led by former President Bashar Al-Assad, the statement added.

Those designated include Ghaith Dalla, a former senior military commander and leader of a pro-Assad government militia, and Miqdad Fatiha, also a former regime commander who heads a pro- former regime armed group.

The sanctions list also includes Mohammad Al-Jasim, commander of the Sultan Suleiman Shah militia, and Sayf Boulad, commander of the Hamza Division militia, which are affiliated with Syrian security forces operating under the country’s new authorities, led by transitional President Ahmad Al-Sharaa.

The UK further designated Mudallal Khoury and Imad Khoury, described as Syrian-Russian businessmen who helped finance activities linked to the Al-Assad government.

All sanctioned individuals will face asset freezes, travel bans, and prohibitions on acting as company directors within the United Kingdom, according to the Foreign Office.

"These designations send a clear message to those who seek to undermine the peaceful and prosperous future of all Syrians," UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said.

Earlier this year, the UK lifted asset freezes on Syrian bodies, including government departments and the country's central bank, following its change of regime.