Iraq oil exports to US jump 242,000 bpd

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Washington

Iraq’s crude oil exports to the United States rose to 325,000 barrels per day (bpd) last week, US Energy Information Administration data showed on Sunday.

According to the data, Iraqi shipments increased by 242,000 bpd from 83,000 bpd a week earlier, placing Iraq as the third-largest crude supplier to the US during the week.

Total US crude imports from nine major suppliers climbed to 5.643 million bpd, up 735,000 bpd from 4.908 million bpd the previous week. Canada remained the top supplier at 3.731 million bpd, followed by Saudi Arabia with 437,000 bpd, Mexico with 311,000 bpd, and Brazil with 241,000 bpd.

Imports also included Nigeria at 213,000 bpd, Venezuela at 175,000 bpd, Libya at 108,000 bpd, and Colombia at 75,000 bpd, while no crude imports were recorded from Ecuador during the week.