UK engages with HTS for inclusive Syrian government

UK engages with HTS for inclusive Syrian government
2024-12-15T20:58:57+00:00

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy announced that the UK is conducting "diplomatic contacts" with Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which led the armed factions' assault that ousted President Bashar al-Assad in Syria.

Lammy told British media that HTS "remains a banned terrorist organization in the United Kingdom," adding, "However, we can engage in diplomatic contacts, hence we are undertaking diplomatic efforts aimed particularly at ensuring the establishment of a representative government and securing chemical weapon stockpiles in Syria."

Lammy continued, "We want to ensure that violence does not continue."

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon