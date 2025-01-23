Leader Barzani urges Syrian authorities to respect Kurdish rights

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani emphasized on Thursday the need for the new regime in Syria to respect the rights, aspirations, and distinctiveness of the Kurdish people.

According to his media office, leader Barzani met in Salahaddin resort with Tobias Lindner, Germany’s State Minister for Foreign Affairs and Special Envoy for Syria, along with his accompanying delegation.

Barzani referred to the long history of struggle, suffering, and sacrifices made by the Kurdish people in Syria, according to the statement.

He also highlighted the importance of the Syrian authorities acknowledging the rights, aspirations, and particularities of the Kurdish people.

“the Kurdish parties in Syria should determine their future collectively, resolving differences through dialogue and peaceful means.” He added.

During the meeting, both sides exchanged views on the political situation in the Kurdistan Region, the ongoing negotiations among political parties, and the formation of the new regional government.

On his part, the German Minister praised the smooth conduct of the Kurdistan Region's parliamentary elections held last October, noting the large voter turnout and describing the elections as successful and exemplary.

Both sides reaffirmed the “historic” relations between the people of Kurdistan and Germany. Barzani expressed his gratitude to the German government and people for their support of the Kurdistan Peshmerga forces during the fight against ISIS terrorists.

The German delegation assured Barzani of Germany’s commitment to continue supporting the people of Kurdistan and maintaining ongoing coordination and cooperation with the regional government under all circumstances.