German FM breaks silence on handshake controversy in Syria

Shafaq News/ German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has broken her silence following the controversy surrounding the handshake issue with officials of the new Syrian administration in Damascus, including Ahmed Al-Sharaa, the country's de facto leader.

Baerbock stated that upon her arrival in the Syrian capital, it was clear that her meeting with the new Syrian officials would lack the customary handshakes typical of such diplomatic encounters.

Her comments came after a video showed her and her French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, being received by Syria's new leaders. The video showed officials from the new Syrian administration refraining from shaking her hand upon her arrival, including Al-Sharaa.

"It was clear to me that there would be no ordinary handshake here," Baerbock explained. "I believe my dialogue partners were also aware of this, as the French Foreign Minister did not extend his hand either."

Baerbock emphasized that she and her French counterpart made it clear to the new leaders that "women's rights are not just a women's issue but an indicator of the freedom of society as a whole."

Baerbock was seen wearing a bulletproof vest after her plane landed at Damascus International Airport. Video footage showed that her hosts did not shake her hand, opting for verbal greetings and smiles, while they shook hands with the other men in the delegation.

The same scenario occurred with Al-Sharaa when he greeted Baerbock at the People's Palace in Damascus. He waved and smiled at her but shook hands with her French counterpart.

Criticism emerged, accusing the new Syrian administration officials of disregarding global political handshake protocols, with some suggesting they were attempting to steer the country towards a model similar to "Taliban-ruled Afghanistan."

Baerbock and Barrot are the first EU ministers to visit Syria since the opposition took control of Damascus on December 8, forcing former President Bashar al-Assad to flee after more than 13 years of war, ending his family's decades-long rule.

The two ministers met with Al-Sharaa to send a message of cautious optimism to the new administration led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), and to show openness to recognizing Syria's new rulers while urging them to moderate and respect minority rights.