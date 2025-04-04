Iraq's seismic data: China leads in powerful earthquakes over 125 years

Shafaq News/ China has experienced the highest number of powerful earthquakes over the past 125 years, with 187 recorded tremors, Iraq’s Seismic Monitoring Department revealed on Friday.

The department’s new infographic, covering seismic activity from 1900 to 2025, highlights the countries most affected by major earthquakes. Following China, Indonesia and Iran have also seen significant seismic events, with 173 and 112 tremors, respectively.

Japan ranks fourth with 103 powerful earthquakes, while the US and Turkiye follow with 79 and 65, respectively. Other countries like India (59), the Philippines (55), Peru (51), Afghanistan (39), Greece (32), Italy (24), and Myanmar (15) also feature prominently in the data.

Earlier today, two earthquakes struck the border triangle between Iraq, Syria, and Turkiye, near the Duhok province in the Kurdistan Region, according to the My Earthquake Alerts app.

No reports of casualties or material damage have been received.