Shafaq News/ On Friday, prominent Islamic scholar Mullah Raouf Rashid Sharestini passed away in Al-Sulaymaniyah, the Directorate of Endowments and Religious Affairs announced.

“We express our deep sorrow over the passing of the esteemed teacher Sharestini,” the directorate stated.

Funeral prayers will be held today at the province’s Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jwesa Mosque, the statement added.