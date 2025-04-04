UN: Landmines in Iraq affected over 300 children

Shafaq News/ Landmines and explosive remnants of war remain a severe threat in Iraq, with children among the most vulnerable, according to United Nations agencies.

On the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action, marked on April 4, official UN reports revealed that in the past five years, at least 314 children have been killed or injured by explosive ordnance.

“The mission of the United Nations Mine Action Service in Iraq is to promote safety and to provide opportunities for stability and sustainable development," said Pehr Lodhammar, Chief of Mine Action Programme for UNMAS in Iraq. "UNMAS will continue to support the Government of Iraq and the Directorate for Mine Action in addressing the explosive ordnance contamination and will spare no effort to pave the way for a safe and dignified return of Iraqi displaced people and productive use of the land.”

Despite ongoing efforts by national and international organizations, the reports considered Iraq is still one of the most heavily contaminated countries in the world. More than 2,700 square kilometers of land remain affected by explosive hazards, posing a significant risk to civilians, hindering economic recovery, and obstructing safe access to schools and essential services.

UNICEF echoed the call for urgent action. “Every child has the right to a safe and secure childhood—free from the threat of landmines and explosive remnants of war,” said Sandra Lattouf, UNICEF Representative in Iraq. “These hidden dangers not only endanger lives but also deprive children of their rights to play, learn, and thrive.”

UNMAS and UNICEF reiterated their commitment to working alongside the Iraqi government to accelerate mine clearance efforts, expand risk education programs, and strengthen protective measures. Their goal, they said, is to ensure a safer and more secure future for Iraq’s children.