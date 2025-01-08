Leader Barzani meets ENKS, reaffirms commitment to the Kurdish cause in Syria

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, the Leader of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, received a delegation from the Kurdish National Council in Syria (ENKS) at his residence in Saladin.

According to a statement from Barzani's office, the meeting focused on exchanging views and perspectives on the current situation in Syria, the latest developments, and the position of Kurdish parties regarding the ongoing transformations.

The KDP leader expressed his support for the Kurdish cause in Syria, and stressed the importance of “unity and alignment among Kurdish factions, underscoring the need to consider the interests of the Kurdish people in Syria and to use dialogue and peaceful means to resolve disagreements,” Barzani’s office concluded.