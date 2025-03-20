Germany: Iran behind violence in Syria's coastal region

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock accused Iran of fueling the recent violence in Syria’s coastal region, since Tehran-backed elements were allegedly linked to remnants of President Bashar al-Assad’s forces involved in the unrest.

Speaking at a press conference after meeting Syria’s transitional president, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, Baerbock said, "Iran is one of the key actors violating Syrian sovereignty and is involved in the recent events on the coast."

وزيرة الخارجية الألمانية: إيران أحد الأطراف الأساسية التي تقوم بانتهاك السيادة السورية وهي متورطة بالأحداث الأخيرة في الساحل.#سانا — الوكالة العربية السورية للأنباء - سانا (@SanaAjel) March 20, 2025

She called on Damascus to “translate words into action,” urging the government to rein in extremist groups and hold those responsible for crimes accountable.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported on March 12 that at least 1,383 civilians—predominantly from the Alawite community—had been killed in the latest wave of violence in Syria’s western coastal region.

Iran condemned the attacks on Alawites and denied any involvement in the unrest.