Iraq bank deposits fall 10%+ in 2025

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Total deposits in Iraqi banks fell by 10.95% in 2025 to 111.165 trillion Iraqi dinars (about $72.3B), the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) announced on Tuesday.

The data showed that central government deposits reached 36.497 trillion dinars (about $23.7B), while public institutions’ deposits stood at 23.924 trillion dinars (about $15.5B), and private sector deposits totaled 50.644 trillion dinars (about $32.9B).

Meanwhile, total credit increased from 73.265 trillion dinars (about $47.6B) in 2024 to 75.584 trillion dinars (about $49.1B) in 2025, marking a 3.07% rise, the bank noted.

Credit extended to the central government reached 26.271 trillion dinars (about $17.1B), while lending to public institutions totaled 2.300 trillion dinars (about $1.5B), and private sector credit amounted to 47.013 trillion dinars (about $30.6B).

