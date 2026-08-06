Armed forces placed on heightened alert across Iraq

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Security readiness and combat preparedness have been raised across Iraq, the country's Security Media Cell announced on Thursday, as the August-6 deadline set by armed factions for the Iraqi government to take a position on Saudi Arabia

Under directives from the commander-in-chief of the armed forces, PM Ali al-Zaidi, the move covers security and military forces nationwide and includes training exercises and troop movements, the cell said in a statement.

Shortly before the announcement, multiple security sources told Shafaq News that senior command had issued orders raising the readiness level of security and military forces across all branches and throughout Iraq.