Starlink has no official agent in Iraq, CMC cautions

Shafaq News- Baghdad

No official Starlink agent or authorized seller has been approved in Iraq, the country’s Communications and Media Commission (CMC) stated on Friday, warning that anyone claiming such status would face legal action for misleading consumers.

The CMC said claims of exclusive representation are false unless formally announced through the official channels of both the commission and Starlink.

Iraq licensed Starlink on July 17 and launched the satellite internet service on July 29. Residential plans start at 131,500 Iraqi dinars (about $100) per month for 100 Mbps.

In May, Communications Minister Mustafa Sanad said more than 1.5 million subscribers were outside Iraq’s official internet system, including users receiving Starlink through unauthorized networks.