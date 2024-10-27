Iraq's CMC bans Qanbar and Al-Bayati from media appearances, citing “incitement to violence”

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) announced a ban on media appearances for Entifadh Qanbar and Thaer Al-Bayati, citing their “incitement to violence.”

According to official documents, the CMC pointed out that “Qanbar and Al-Bayati promote content that violates broadcasting regulations, particularly by inciting violence and hatred.”

The commission noted that “Qanbar and Al-Bayati’s remarks lack accuracy, integrity, and transparency in the dissemination of information.”

Qanbar was also accused of "promoting the Zionist entity [Israel]" and endorsing its policies and actions. Meanwhile, Al-Bayati was described as “encouraging violence, targeting Iraq’s political process and democratic system, and posing a threat to civil peace.”