Iraq suspends MBC office, begins license revocation procedures

Shafaq News/ The Board of Commissioners of the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) decided, on Saturday, to suspend the operations of MBC’s office and confirmed that steps have been taken to revoke its license.

A statement by the Board of Commissioners stated, “Given the MBC satellite channel’s repeated violation of media broadcasting regulations through insulting the martyrs, victory leaders, and heroic resistance leaders who are fighting the battle of honor against the usurper Zionist entity, we affirm that we are taking all necessary legal measures, including suspending it from working in Iraq.”

Earlier today, dozens of supporters of armed factions stormed the Saudi MBC station's office in the Al-Jamia neighborhood of Baghdad, protesting a television report broadcast by the newsgroup.

The Islamic Resistance Movement “Hamas” also condemned a report broadcast by the Saudi Arabian-language channel MBC, stressing that “this report is “dark and inflammatory against the movement and its leadership.”

The report mentioned former Al-Qaida leader, Osama bin Laden, grouping him with Hamas, Hezbollah, and armed Iraqi factions. It named a number of their figures as “terrorists,” including the deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, Iranian Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani, former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, former Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh, and Haniyeh’s successor, Hamas chief Yahya Sinwar.