Iraq, US agree to form joint committee on communications

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) and the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) agreed to form a joint committee on Wednesday, according to a statement from the CMC.

The agreement was reached during a meeting between CMC Chairman Ali al-Moayyad and FCC officials on the sidelines of the World Bank's Digital Summit in Washington, DC.

The two sides, according to the statement, discussed ways to exchange expertise and work together to regulate communications and information technology.

"They also discussed ways to simplify procedures for telecommunications and technology companies, and to exchange delegations between the two countries," it said.

Al-Moayyad said that the two sides agreed to form a joint committee to maximize the benefits of technological developments and to bridge the digital gap.

The World Bank's Digital Summit 2024, which is being held in Washington, DC, brings together senior government and private sector officials to explore opportunities to accelerate digital transformation and development.

"The summit also showcases the latest technologies and scientific insights in the fields of innovation, communication, and digital transformation," CMC cheif said.