Iraq's CMC explores digital strategies with World Bank delegation at 2024 summit

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Communications & Media Commission's (CMC) head, Ali al-Muayid, discussed Iraq's communication strategy and information technology with a delegation from the World Bank during the 2024 Global Digital Summit in Washington.

A CMC statement said that the meeting, held on the Summit's sidelines, delved into Iraq's endeavors to expedite digital transformation across various government sectors and Iraq's digital strategy, focusing on infrastructure development and enacting laws conducive to digital transformation.

Key attendees included Michel Rogy, the World Bank's Digital Development Practice Manager for Africa and the Middle East, and digital development experts Abdullah Jbour and Issam Khayyat.

The World Bank Group said the Summit, held between March 4-7, aims "to bring together government officials, private sector, partner organizations and thought leaders to explore these opportunities and risks, around the shared goal of Accelerating Digital for Development. The Summit will showcase cutting-edge thinking, technology, and practical insights on a wide range of digital topics, focusing on three pillars of how digitalization can Connect, Innovate, and Transform."