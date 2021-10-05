KRG and USIP sign an MoU on extending the latter's mission in Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ The head of the Foreign Relations Department of Kurdistan's Regional Government (KRG), Safeen Dizayee, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the director of the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) programs at the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP), Elie Abou Aoun, earlier today, Tuesday.

Abou Aoun, according to a press release issued by the department, shed light upon the programs the USIP is running in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, expressing gratitude to the KRG for the facilities it provided to its missions.

For his part, Dizayee thanked Abou Aoun and his accompanying delegations for their work in the Region, expressing readiness for further cooperation to push forward the U.S. Institute's activities.

The meeting touched upon the condition of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Kurdistan and focusing in the institute's future work on building trust between the citizens and the government.

Dizayee and Abou Aoun signed an MoU on extending the mission of USIP, stressing that it aims for peace and stability in Kurdistan and Iraq.