Media clash: Saudi authority probes MBC over "terrorist" report on resistance leaders

Shafaq News/ The Saudi Media Regulatory Authority announced an investigation into a journalist responsible for a controversial report regarding leaders of the "Axis of Resistance" following the airing of a derogatory report by the Saudi channel MBC, which described prominent figures such as Qassem Soleimani, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, Hassan Nasrallah, Yahya Sinwar, and Ismail Haniyeh as "terrorists."

The Authority emphasized its commitment to monitoring media outlets to ensure adherence to the Kingdom's media regulations and policies.

In response to the report, which sparked outrage among Iraqis and supporters of armed factions, dozens of protesters stormed the MBC office in Baghdad early Saturday morning.

Concurrently, the Board of Commissioners of the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission (CMC) took action by suspending MBC's operations in Iraq and initiating procedures to revoke its license. In a statement, the CMC condemned the channel for its "repeated violations of media broadcasting regulations" through insults directed at martyrs and leaders who are fighting against the "usurper Zionist entity."

The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas also condemned the MBC report, labeling it as "dark and inflammatory" against the movement and its leadership. The report further drew ire by linking Hamas with other groups, including Hezbollah and former Al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, intensifying the backlash against the Saudi channel.

Adding to the controversy, the Iraqi Artists Syndicate issued a statement denying reports that it had announced a boycott of "MBC Iraq" in response to the "offensive" report. In its statement, the syndicate clarified, "Some social media outlets have reported that the Iraqi Artists Syndicate declared a boycott of the channel. We want to clarify that MBC Iraq is an entertainment and social channel focused on producing television programs and series and is not a news or political channel according to its official license registered with the Communications and Media Commission."

The statement continued, "The unacceptable insults directed at the revered symbols of our martyr leaders and other respected Iraqi figures originated from the general MBC channel, which does not have representation within Iraq. Both channels operate under different managements and distinct working methodologies. While we firmly reject any direct insults to our martyrs and respected Iraqi figures, we also reaffirm our commitment to presenting the truth to the Iraqi people."

The syndicate emphasized that "reports circulating in the media about a boycott of MBC Iraq by the Artists Syndicate are inaccurate for the reasons stated above. We urge everyone to exercise caution in disseminating news and statements, avoiding the conflation of facts and holding one accountable for another’s actions."

Furthermore, the syndicate strongly condemned the attack on the private property of Iraqi artists through acts of intrusion, vandalism, and destruction of studio equipment, as these are wholly private Iraqi assets.

As investigations continue, the Saudi Media Authority reaffirmed its dedication to enforcing legal actions against any media violations, indicating a strict approach to maintaining the standards of media conduct in the region.