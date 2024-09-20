IRGC Commander vows “crushing response” from Axis of Resistance to Israeli explosions in Lebanon

Shafaq News / Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Commander Hossein Salami promised “a crushing response” from the Axis of Resistance to the Israeli explosions in Lebanon.

The Axis of Resistance includes Lebanon's Hezbollah, Iraqi factions, Houthi group Ansar Allah, and others, who have pledged to continue defending Gaza, which has been under Israeli attack since October 7.

In a message directed to Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, according to the Iranian Tasnim News Agency, Salami stated, “Israel has committed crimes to delay its demise and whitewash the scandal of its consecutive failures.”

Moreover, the IRGC Commander affirmed that Israel has failed to achieve any of its objectives after nearly a year of war in Gaza, despite receiving unlimited support from Western governments.

“The Israeli regime has been receiving blows from the resistance in the central, northern, eastern and southern areas of the occupied territories on a daily basis and has been surrounded.”

On Tuesday and Wednesday, thousands of pager devices and hundreds of ICOM V82 radios exploded across several regions in Lebanon due to Israeli cyber attacks, killing 32 people and injuring more than 3,450 others, including the Iranian ambassador and two of his guards. Most of the casualties were Hezbollah members.

Hezbollah held Israel responsible, but Israel declined to comment on the explosions.

Addressing the deadly explosions in a televised speech on Thursday, Sayyed Nasrallah denounced them as "terrorist acts," declaring that the group's resistance against Israel would continue, despite mounting pressures.

He further promised “a severe punishment” to Israel, confirming it has crossed “all limits, laws, and red lines with this operation.”