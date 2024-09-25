Iraq urges Meta not to block accounts supporting “national issues and symbols”

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraq's Communications and Media Commission (CMC) urged Meta not to block accounts that address certain “national issues,” which the company might consider a violation of its policies.

In a statement, the CMC noted that its chairman and head of the National Contact Point (NCP), Ali Al-Moayyed, met with Basma Ammari, Meta’s Public Policy Director for the Middle East and North Africa, on the sidelines of Iraq's participation in the Future Summit in New York.

The meeting discussed several strategic issues related to regulating digital content and verifying Iraqi government institutions' electronic accounts and other state institutions on Meta's social media platforms.

Moreover, the discussion addressed the issue of “blocking accounts that promote terrorism, hate speech, and misinformation, as well as digital content that conflicts with societal morals and public decency.” The need for sustained coordination on these issues was emphasized, with the CMC serving as the national contact point responsible for overseeing them.

According to the statement, the CMC called for “not blocking Facebook or WhatsApp accounts that endorse national symbols,” while highlighting “the need to respect Iraq’s national standards.”

The meeting also explored policies and regulations related to Iraq's digital space and discussed ways to develop them in line with technological advancements and artificial intelligence. Additionally, it focused on supporting innovation and developing youth skills to bridge the digital divide in the country.

On Sunday, Al-Moayyed chaired a delegation to participate in the "Summit of the Future,” hosted by the United Nations in New York, where he discussed the future of 5G and satellite internet in Iraq with Bocar Ba, the CEO of the Samena Council, in New York.

Notably, this summit is one of the most prominent events hosted by the United Nations, focusing on five main tracks: sustainable development and finance, peace and security, a digital future for all, youth and future generations, and global governance. It further addresses critical issues intersecting all UN efforts, such as human rights and the climate crisis.