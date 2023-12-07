Meta accused of directing children to "sexually explicit images"

Shafaq News / Meta has allowed its social media platforms, Facebook and Instagram, to become marketplaces for child predators, the state of New Mexico alleges in a lawsuit filed against the company and its CEO, Mark Zuckerberg.

The lawsuit claims that Meta “proactively served and directed [children] to egregious, sexually explicit images through recommended users and posts – even where the child has expressed no interest in this content”. It claims Meta “enabled adults to find, message and groom minors, soliciting them to sell pictures or participate in pornographic videos”. The company is also accused of fostering unmoderated user groups devoted to facilitating and selling child sexual exploitation content.

“The office’s investigators found that certain child exploitative content is over 10 times more prevalent on Facebook and Instagram than it is on Pornhub and OnlyFans,” a statement from the New Mexico attorney general, Raúl Torrez, stated.

“Meta’s conduct is not only unacceptable; it is unlawful,” the lawsuit says.

Torrez also alleged that Meta allows and fails to detect the trafficking of children. “Mr Zuckerberg and other Meta executives are aware of the serious harm their products can pose to young users, and yet they have failed to make sufficient changes to their platforms that would prevent the sexual exploitation of children,” he said. “It is clear that Meta’s executives continue to prioritise engagement and ad revenue over the safety of the most vulnerable members of our society.”

In response to the lawsuit, Meta said: “Child exploitation is a horrific crime and online predators are determined criminals. We use sophisticated technology, hire child safety experts, report content to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and share information and tools with other companies and law enforcement, including state attorneys general, to help root out predators. In one month alone, we disabled more than half a million accounts for violating our child safety policies.”

Human trafficking is the use of force, fraud or coercion to obtain labour or a commercial sex act from a person.

(The Guardian)